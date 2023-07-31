The annual Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival heads to a new location this year at the Mason Dixon Fairgrounds in Delta, Pennsylvania. The festival will showcase professional balloonists from over 10 states, along with local breweries, wineries, food vendors, artisans, live music and children’s activities.
Hot air balloons will be the focus of the multi-day event. The Claw’d the Crazy Crab, Eddie & Rickenbacker, Tiny the Fire Dog, and many more are scheduled to attend. The crowd favorites are always balloon fly-aways, tethered balloon rides and the after-dark balloon glows.
The three-day festival includes professional hot air balloonists, agri-tourism-based producers and vendors from Harford and York counties and kids activities. An added highlight of the festival are performances by musicians including Nashville recording artist Jimmy Charles, Black Dog Alley, The Mayo Family Band and Blue Train.
For the more adventurous, visit the festival website to make reservations for private balloon flights.
“The magic of ballooning, along with the opportunity to support local producers, makes this event even more unique and special,” said festival co-producer Scott Powers.
