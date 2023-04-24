FILM-CHEVALIER-REVIEW

Largely erased from classical music history because he was biracial, the 18th-century French Caribbean violinist and composer Joseph Bologne wrote concertos, sonatas and symphonies. But "Chevalier," a highly fictionalized account of Bologne's life, understandably concentrates on his opera "Ernestine." The movie itself has the virtues and vices of opera: It's grand, sweeping and lavishly appointed, but also bombastic and contrived.

Director Stephen Williams and screenwriter Stefani Robinson present Bologne's life largely as a series of contests. In the opening sequence, a cocky young Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) challenges the better-known Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Joseph Prowen) to a violin duel. (In reality, Bologne was a decade older than Mozart, who surely wouldn't have responded to such a rival's crowd-pleasing stunt with an unprintable Anglo-Saxon vulgarity.)

