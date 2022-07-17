Well-known for the December Cocoa Crawl event, Hometown Holidays in Berkeley Springs is excited to present a chilled version in town that will remind visitors of a Hallmark movie, no matter what the season.
Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, will host its first-ever Chilled Cocoa Crawl from 5 to 9 p.m. July 22.
Businesses from Berkeley Springs have come together to treat their customers to this fun event, each offering a different flavor of chilled cocoa. Grab a map, available around town or in the Facebook event the week of the crawl, then follow it around to all of the stops.
“We love the fact that this event brings people together,” says Jules Happy Rone, owner of Jules Enchanting Gifts and a representative from Hometown Holidays in Berkeley Springs, a local group of shopkeepers helping to create and promote events including the Cocoa Crawl. “In December I loved seeing everyone walking down the street between the cocoa stops just filled with excitement and joy. We decided we didn’t want to wait a whole year to experience that again.”
Learn more on the Hometown Holidays in Berkeley Springs Facebook page, or call Travel Berkeley Springs at 304-258-9147 for more information about shopping, lodging, restaurants and the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.