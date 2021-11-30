The Choral Arts Society of Frederick formed during the Second World War and is Frederick County’s oldest community chorus. Nothing — not even COVID-19 — has forced them to stop performing permanently.
After last year’s stay-at-home order prevented theater performances around the country, the Choral Arts Society of Frederick is excited to be bring beloved holiday classics back to the stage for an in-person performance this year.
Their holiday performance, “Sparkle, Twinkle, Jingle … Finally!,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, their first in-person show since the pandemic began.
The 50-person ensemble will sing a selection of holiday music that not only celebrates the joy of the holiday season but the joy of being able to sing together again. Accompanied on the piano by John Wickelgren, and featuring Men’s Chorus Master Samuel Livermore with a special ensemble, the concert will celebrate the homegrown strengths and talents of its members.
The performance will feature songs celebrating Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and other winter classics. As a special feature, ensemble member Elena Lazo will give a solo performance of the classic Christmas song “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” accompanied by Staininger.
“There’s something for everyone to enjoy,” says artistic director Lynn Staininger.
The one-hour program begins at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Jack B. Kussmaul Theater at Frederick Community College. To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit https://casof.org/tickets. Tickets may be purchased through Dec. 2. Advanced ticket sales only. Masks are required in the theater.
Learn more about the Choral Arts Society of Frederick at https://casof.org.
