Jean and Stan Stearns

The Choral Arts Society of Frederick is going from a year of post-pandemic re-building to the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Frederick Community College based choir has been chosen to represent the United States in the official D-Day American Celebrations in Normandy and Paris. About 35 singers from the 55-member choir will be traveling from June 2 through 8, though some members are choosing to arrive earlier or stay later.

