TAG/The Artists Gallery’s Christine Stovall and Chris Eliff are the featured artists in May at the gallery.
Stovall's “Second Nature” exhibition explores humans' uneasy coexistence with the natural world. Today, threats to wildlife and the natural environment have never been greater.
The show includes paintings, combined clay and driftwood sculpture, and clay sculptures influenced by our natural surroundings.
"I love the natural world and want to protect it," says Stovall. "Wildlife needs their habitat for basic survival, for food, water, shelter and space. Without this, wildlife cannot exist. My hope is this work will help viewers reflect on our place and responsibilities in a world where nature is considered second.”
The photographs in Eliff's exhibition, “Art Is the Gap,” are inspired by the way she looks at life. She sees her art as a way of communicating without words.
The show's title originated from a quote by Marcel Duchamp: “What art is, in reality, is this missing link, not the links which exist. It’s not what you see that is art; art is the gap.”
Eliff says, "I love exposing the hidden beauty in the world around me. We get one shot to live this life, so don’t waste it. Find your passion and share it with others. That’s what I hope to do through my photography."
The exhibitions run through May 28.
TAG is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free. TAG/The Artists Gallery is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. Visit theartistsgalleryfrederick.com, or call 301-228-9860 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.