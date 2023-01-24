Church Basement Logo.jpg
Way Off Broadway

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will hold auditions for its spring production of the musical comedy” Church Basement Ladies” beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the theater in Frederick.

Those auditioning should bring a headshot and resume, as well as 16 bars of prepared music and be ready to sing and read from the script. All roles are non-union paying. A list of roles being cast can be found at wayoffbroadway.com. No appointment is necessary, and an accompanist will be provided.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription