The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will hold auditions for its spring production of the musical comedy” Church Basement Ladies” beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the theater in Frederick.
Those auditioning should bring a headshot and resume, as well as 16 bars of prepared music and be ready to sing and read from the script. All roles are non-union paying. A list of roles being cast can be found at wayoffbroadway.com. No appointment is necessary, and an accompanist will be provided.
Way Off Broadway’s production of “Church Basement Ladies” will run March 31 through May 20 with performances every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. A special matinee performance has been added for Mother’s Day on May 14.
Rehearsals will begin shortly after auditions and be held two to three evenings a week, Sunday through Thursday. Beginning the week of March 26, rehearsals will be every evening leading up to opening night.
In the show, audiences find themselves in 1965 rural Minnesota and the ladies of the local Lutheran church fortify their flock with love, wisdom and the food they prepare in the church’s basement kitchen. In “Church Basement Ladies,” we meet the pastor, three cooks and one daughter who run the kitchen and care for the congregation. This funny musical comedy sees the four women handle a Lutefisk Dinner, a funeral, an Easter Fundraiser and a wedding.
