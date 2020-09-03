Downtown Frederick will have a new piece of art after the city's aldermen approved an agreement to have a sculpture installed at Carroll Creek Linear Park.

The Downtown Frederick Partnership has been working with local artist Thomas Sterner to create an art and wayfaring sculpture that will be installed on the northeast entrance to the park on Market Street.

The aldermen approved the donation of the sculpture Thursday night.

The sculpture features water plants bending on their stalks in the breeze or toward the sunlight.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

