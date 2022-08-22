New Spires Arts Stages
New Spires Arts Stages was previously operated by the New Spire Arts nonprofit. The nonprofit is dissolving and has handed the theater over to the city of Frederick.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic among its growing pains, the nonprofit New Spire Arts is dissolving and handing over operation of its theater to the city of Frederick.

The mayor and Board of Aldermen on Thursday signed an agreement with the Ausherman Family Foundation to take over the New Spire Arts Stages theater at 15 W. Patrick St., according to a city news release.

