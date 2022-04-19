Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor’s proposed budget would provide more than $300,000 total to 33 organizations dedicated to a variety of causes throughout the city.
The mayor’s office opened the application process for grants on Dec. 1 and it stretched through Jan. 17, when the mayor began evaluating applications and deciding proposed awards, Gayon Sampson, a senior advisor to O’Connor, told the aldermen last week.
Priority goes to programs that support promotional and arts work, youth development needs, and senior support or helping people age in place, Sampson said.
The mayor’s $315,700 list of proposals contains five amounts of $20,000 or more. The Tourism Council of Frederick County would get the most, with $28,000.
The Frederick Arts Council would get $25,000 and Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County would receive $21,500.
The Housing Authority of the City of Frederick, Maryland Ensemble Theatre, and Spanish Speaking Community of MD would each get $20,000.
The Arts Council and Tourism Council both have longstanding relationships with the city that precede the current system for distributing community grants, O’Connor said in explaining the larger amounts for those organizations.
The city’s aldermen are in the midst of a series of hearings on the budget proposal that will run until May 10. The next hearing is scheduled for April 25 at 9 a.m.
O’Connor can amend his budget until May 14, and the aldermen are expected to vote on the proposal on May 19.
The city money would help the Arts Council put on the Frederick Festival of the Arts, provide entertainment at the Sky Stage facility, as well as the group’s arts center on 2nd Street, said Louise Kennelly, the group’s executive director.
The group puts on various displays and exhibits and provides space and opportunities for artists to meet and collaborate. It also brings various groups and performers to town.
The city money contributes to the group’s overall budget of around $1 million, from a variety of federal, state, county, corporate, and private donors, Kennelly said.
Centro Hispano de Frederick, which is slated to get $15,000 from the city, would use the money for a STEM program at its summer youth academy, Director Maria Shuck said.
“It’s a huge impact for us,” she said.
The summer academy is a chance to help Latino kids with math, science, and computer skills, but also to broaden their horizons and perhaps help them get interested in other careers, she said.
Last year, the money paid for students to receive CPR training.
Shuck said that this year, Centro Hispano will hold three two-week camps — one each for elementary, middle school, and high school students.
“We kind of just open up their worlds to bigger things that they might not be aware of,” she said.
