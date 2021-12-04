Attend a Civil War-style, nondenominational Christmas church service at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Rocky Springs Chapel.
The service will be conducted by Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, Inc. (HRSC) trustee and preacher Kirk Callison, who will be wearing Civil War period attire.
Callison is a member of the nonprofit organization Re-enactor’s Missions for Jesus Christ. The message of his sermon will be “The Plains of Bethlehem.”
Several Victorian-era Christmas carols will be sung before, during and after the message.
The chapel is located at 7817 Rocky Springs Road in Frederick.
The wearing of Civil War period attire to the church service is encouraged but not required.
Call or email HRSC at 912-492-4355 or debbymoone @gmail.com for more information.
