Claire is getting ready for her fall debut.
The Frederick Art Club’s larger-than-life sculpture of iconic fashion designer Claire McCardell is progressing beautifully.
In February, after months of work, Frederick sculptor Sarah Hempel Irani made a few minor tweaks to the full-size clay version of Claire. Claire was then carefully transported — in sections — to a mold-maker in Baltimore, where the reassembled statue is being cast into a plaster mold from which it will be removed when the plaster has dried. Next, the mold travels cross-country to a foundry in Colorado, where it will be cast in bronze.
This fall, the bronze sculpture will be displayed on an inscribed granite pedestal at the eastern end of Carroll Creek Linear Park within view of the former Union Knitting Mills building.
The Frederick Art Club plans to unveil the sculpture in October with a gala celebration. Following that, the Frederick Art Club will present the statue to the City of Frederick.
The artist is documenting her journey on Instagram, @SarahHI, and is also on Facebook at /HempelStudios.
