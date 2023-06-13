Scenic road on the Big Sur, Coastline and sea California

The Pacific Coast Highway in California.

 Metro

Is there anything better than a road trip? Not for me. There’s just something so American and fun-loving about the thought of getting behind the wheel and out on the open road.

They say that getting there is half the fun. As you start out, your time away is full of possibilities. You begin to see new things, meet new people and breathe fresher air. Your return to day-to-day life — wonderful as it may be — is probably at least a week away.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription