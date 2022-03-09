Classic rock favorites America to play the Weinberg stage
Perennial classic-rock favorite America will bring their 50th anniversary tour to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick at 7:30 p.m. March 12.
Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell — along with former bandmate, the late Dan Peek — met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name.”
America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single. Their best-known tunes, which also include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair” were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio. America’s albums — six certified gold and/or platinum, with their first greatest hits collection, “History,” hitting more than 4 million sales — display a fuller range of the trio’s talents than their singles. The material encompassed an ambitious artistic swath; from effects-laden rockers to oddball medleys to soul-bearing ballads, America displays a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles.
Tickets start at $95 and may be purchased at weinbergcenter.org or by calling the box office at 301-600-2828. The Weinberg Center is at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
