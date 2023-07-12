It takes a lot of courage to climb onto the seat of a high-wheel bicycle. First, there’s the height — the front wheel is a whopping 52 inches. And stopping? It’s an art in itself, because these bikes don’t have brakes.
But ask anyone who makes the climb to the top of a high-wheel bicycle, and they’ll tell you that the view from the top is amazing.
To celebrate the joys of driving a high-wheel bike, also known as a penny-farthing, Jeanne and Eric Rhodes have hosted the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race, the only high-wheel bicycle race of its kind in the U.S., in downtown Frederick since 2012.
This year’s event kicks off at noon July 15 and will also include a mountain bike demonstration by Dialed Action Sports Team. For those who can’t make the race, a new YouTube channel will allow spectators to livestream the event.
Organizers originally planned to hold the competition every other year, but the COVID-19 pandemic lengthened the break after the 2018 race, according to Jeanne Rhodes, co-director of the event with her husband. The race resumed in 2022 and will be held annually going forward.
“We knew there was an appetite by the racers and by the community, too,” Jeanne said. “We weren’t really sure what to expect last year with bringing it back, but we got a great turnout. People still came out, and they didn’t leave, which was surprising, because it was a torrential rain for a bit. Instead of people leaving, we saw people put up their umbrellas and put on their rain jackets.”
When it began to rain, Rhodes said volunteers went business to business asking for anything to help keep bystanders dry. Volunteers even found squeegees to help get the water off roadways and make them safer for cyclists.
National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race sees competitors racing both new and antique high-wheel bicycles around the streets of downtown Frederick, starting at North Market Street in front of Brewer’s Alley Restaurant and Bar and making a .4-mile loop around Frederick streets. There are two heats before the championship race. The winner of the 2017, 2018 and 2022 races was Per-Olof Kippel of Sweden.
Rhodes said the initial idea came about after her husband saw high-wheel bikes at the Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C. He soon purchased one and he and two of his buddies raced in the Knutsford Great Race in England in 2010. Smitten by his experience and the love of the high-wheel, he came back and told his wife they needed to bring something like that to the U.S.
“Obviously, I thought he was crazy because I thought it was gonna be a lot of work,” she said with a laugh.
Two years later, the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race was born. Brewer’s Alley was the event’s first sponsor and has continued to support them through what will be nine races this month.
About a third of the racers are from the Mid-Atlantic area, but some cyclists come from overseas, including the UK and, for the first time this year, Germany.
“A lot of them knew my husband or started because they knew my husband or he introduced them or sold them a bike or something like that,” Jeanne said. “It became like a ripple effect. I think someone gets a bike and then someone else sees it and they want to try it, and it just kind of caught on.”
The racers are predominately male, but this year’s race will include more female racers — eight total — than any in the past.
The race sees a crowd of an estimated 5,000.
Jeanne said the racers and their commitment to high-wheel racing really add to the overall excitement of the race.
“We have these racers who come and they just love a high wheel, and they just want to ride and be around other people that ride high wheels because you don’t find them very often,” she said. “They like to bond. It’s a camaraderie that’s developed over the years of the people that have been riding together. Some of them aren’t really in it to win it. They want to just be with this cadre of racers or peers that love the bicycle.”
Jeanne admits that in the beginning, she was a little hesitant about supporting her husband’s newfound passion for what has been compared to a bicycle on stilts.
It was one thing to watch her husband bicycling, but he wanted her to join him riding. She kept putting him off and told him she just wanted to help organize the race.
Last year, though, she took the leap and started riding herself. Instead of the 48- to 54-inch wheel that her husband and other high-wheelers will be riding, her wheel is 38 inches.
“I am on a small bike because it makes me feel more comfortable to be closer to the ground,” she said.
This year, she’ll be riding in the pace lap, which precedes the championship race.
“It’s usually customary that Eric rides in the first pace lap before the race begins,” she said. “I will be riding with him this year.”
In the race will be a collection of antique bikes and newer manufactured ones. In the first year of the race, winner Brian Caron rode an 1886 Columbia bike, she said.
“As the race has evolved, I think the racers are starting to get competitive and they’re realizing that the more modern-produced bikes are giving them the speed that they need,” she said. “They want to also treasure the antique bikes as they are. They’re not racing machines. There was a reason why the bikes kind of phased out in the 1880s and 1890s, because they built newer, more efficient, safer bikes.”
The high-wheel bikes were popular in the 1870s and ’80s, and even then it was ride-at-your-own-risk.
“People would crash a lot and do headers, where if they hit something, or a wheel would get stuck, they would actually fly over the handlebars,” she said. “And that caused a lot of accidents, so it wasn’t considered that safe.”
The next generation of bikes was referred to as “the safety bicycles,” Rhodes said. “They didn’t have that same dynamic when someone hit something on the road like that.”
Today, newer versions of the high-wheel bike are made around the world, including in the U.S. One manufacturer in Sweden, Standard High Wheels, is popular among racers. Rhodes said many racers are attracted to the design.
In addition to the England race, Jeanne said there’s a penny-farthing race in Tasmania, Australia, and the town has embraced it, similar to how Frederick has embraced the race over the years. Some shops even put high-wheel race merchandise in their shops, including race T-shirts.
“We actually thought that Frederick would be a community that would embrace this kind of thing,” she said. “And we see it now.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
(1) comment
Love this event.
