High Wheel Race 1.jpg

It takes a lot of courage to climb onto the seat of a high-wheel bicycle. First, there’s the height — the front wheel is a whopping 52 inches. And stopping? It’s an art in itself, because these bikes don’t have brakes.

But ask anyone who makes the climb to the top of a high-wheel bicycle, and they’ll tell you that the view from the top is amazing.

Tags

(1) comment

public-redux
public-redux

Love this event.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription