The recent cold snap has gotten more than a few people in the area breaking out their ice skates and finding a frozen waterway to skate on — or creating their own.
1) Go au naturale: Skate on frozen ponds and lakes
While Fredeticktonians ice skated on Baker Park’s Culler Lake in days of yore, the new go-to spot for ice skating outdoors in a natural setting is Pinecliff Park.
The ice-skating pond at Pinecliff in Frederick stretches about a fourth of an acre and is open as long as the ice is at least 4 inches thick and there are no rough areas, open water or other hazards, per the park’s website. The park remains open until 10 p.m. and also offers a sled run for snowy days.
While some people head to the watershed area or find other frozen ponds and lakes nearby (several people have also been spotted skating Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick), Pinecliff is the safest option, as it’s monitored.
On that note, the Forestry Board and Park Service said they strongly recommend against skating on frozen lakes, ponds or any waterbody. “The conditions locally are often very unstable as we experience a significant amount of freeze and thaw in Frederick County,” they stated via email. “People who would like to skate should always do so under proper supervision.”
2) Go DIY: Create your own backyard ice rink
Kendal Herz, a ceramic artist who lives in Mountaindale, plugged a drain in her driveway this past week, where water from a nearby creek in the watershed area naturally collects. With frigid temperatures, the water froze to create a small ice rink for her and her family.
“We didn’t actually make an ice rink; it made itself,” Herz said.
Not all of us are so lucky to have access to water like that, but you can build your own mini rink with a few simple tools. Try lining your chosen area with a tarp, framing it with lumber or PVC pipe, and filling it with water from a garden hose and letting it freeze.
3) Go reliable: Hit an official ice rink
For the more domesticated (and/or less adventurous) among you — or while waiting for the next cold snap, try an official ice rink like Skate Frederick at 1288 Riverbend Way or the Hagerstown Ice & Sports Complex, two indoor rinks that host drop-in open skates.
Merriweather District’s Color Burst Ice Rink in Columbia is a more festive, outdoor option and just extended its hours to remain open through the end of February, with special events and music planned for the remainder of the season.
The rink features outdoor ice skating for all ages, as well as local restaurants’ takes on wintertime classics like hot chocolate with marshmallows from The Charmery and holiday cocktails at Busboys & Poets.
Pinecliff Park pond is also about only 12" deep, so even if the ice breaks worst that will happen is you'll have wet skates and maybe bruised shins. Still worth it.
