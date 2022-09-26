Colleen Clapp and Jan McIntyre-Creager will be the featured artists at TAG/The Artists Gallery in October.
Both solo exhibits will open on Sept. 30, and a reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, when visitors can meet the artists and hear live music.
Colleen Clapp’s exhibit, “Balance Interrupted,” explores the possibility of global extinction. The new series symbolizes the climate crisis that already encroaches on our everyday lives.
Clapp’s four large diptychs — each 48 by 48 inches — bring attention to the growing problems plaguing the world. Increasing wildfires, greenhouse gas emissions, rising sea levels and more-frequent heatwaves are represented by the colors red, green, blue and yellow.
The separation of each piece into two panels suggests the human-caused lack of balance in the natural world.
Jan McIntyre-Creager will exhibit oil paintings in “Conversations In Solitude,” a show that reflects on the artist’s process. Colors and shapes begin to communicate what comes next. As the work grows, this dialogue encourages her to continue the quest to create.
For the past few years, McIntyre-Creager has explored alternative painting techniques, including stencils and methods for transfers. She continues these experiments in this new body of work.
Some of the artist’s preferred subjects, such as circles and birdcages, are represented. In this exhibit, the circle is less defined and more mysterious than in her previous work. While linear elements that hold shadow and light can be seen in several pieces, the painting “Atmospheric Tendencies” has only remnants of any structure.
Both exhibits run through Oct. 30. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. See theartistsgalleryfrederick.com or call 301-228-9860 for more information.
