Annamarie Poole, left, and Avonell Watson set up their booth on Friday for the Catoctin Colorfest at Thurmont Community Park. The festival, which will offer a variety of arts, crafts, food, and vendors, runs Saturday and Sunday.
Tye Brydges steps out of a trailer on Friday while setting up for the upcoming Catoctin Colorfest at Thurmont Community Park. The festival, held Saturday and Sunday, will offer a feature of arts, crafts, food, and vendors.
Catoctin Colorfest President Carol Robertson surveys items on a table while setting up her area for this weekend's event in Thurmont. The festival, held Saturday and Sunday, will feature a variety of arts, crafts, food, and vendors.
Catoctin Colorfest President Carol Robertson sets down a tablecloth while setting up her area on Friday before this week's event in Thurmont. The festival, held Saturday and Sunday, will feature a variety of arts, crafts, food, and vendors.
Carol Robertson tears up when she thinks about what happens on the first day of the Catoctin Colorfest each year.
Things are usually pretty quiet when she arrives at Thurmont’s Community Park in the early hours of Saturday morning. But before long, the area is bustling with activity, as food and craft vendors prepare for thousands of potential customers to flock to the two-day arts and craft festival.
It’s like a small town coming to life, said Robertson, president of the Catoctin Colorfest.
“It’s worth all the hard work,” she said, smiling as she stood beneath the tent where she will sell handmade decorations this weekend.
The Community Park was alight with motion on Friday, as the town of Thurmont and hundreds of vendors buckled down for the first wave of Colorfest visitors to arrive on Saturday.
Though the town estimates that about 100,000 people attend the festival each year, Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said he wouldn’t be surprised if even more came this year. The weather is forecast to be beautiful on both days — sunny and with temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s.
It’s a busy few days for town employees leading up to the festival, but at this point, Humerick said, they’ve got it down to a science. This year marks the 58th iteration of the festival.
“We could do it with our eyes closed,” Humerick said.
As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the town had sold 566 permits for the event, Humerick wrote in an email. That includes permits for parking and information booths, as well as for crafts and food vendors.
The town office planned to stay open later on Friday to handle last-minute permits, Humerick wrote.
A huge pile of onions sat beneath the awning of Taleb Awad’s food stand on Friday. Awad expects to use them for a lot of the dishes he and his coworkers will sell over the weekend.
This will be the second year the Richmond-based business — which sells Greek, Middle Eastern and American food — will be participating in the festival, Awad said.
Other vendors have been involved for much longer.
On Friday, Patty Henry, who runs the quilting business Patty’s Piecework, stepped under Robertson’s tent to give her a big hug.
She’s been participating in Colorfest for about 35 years, she said — about as long as Robertson has been a vendor.
What she really respects about the festival is how strictly officials monitor whether a vendor’s products are handmade, she said.
Even if an artisan has been participating in the event for years, they must provide photos of themselves making what they will be selling with their Colorfest application.
And if someone gets caught selling something that’s been “Made in China”? They’re shut down that day, Robertson said.
Colorfest also serves as a big fundraiser the town, Robertson said.
Each year, the organization gives out thousands of dollars in scholarships for students at Catoctin High School. The event also raises money for the town food bank, the Lions Club, the Community Ambulance Service and other organizations.
Robertson has known some of the vendors who participate in the annual festival for decades.
They’ve been through a lot together, she said — good and bad. On Friday, as she chatted with Henry, another vendor came to her tent to seek comfort for a personal problem. Robertson held her hand as she cried.
