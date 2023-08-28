Columbia Orchestra recently unveiled its 2023-2024 season lineup, with a diverse array of performances that showcase the orchestra's talents.
CO returns to the Jim Rouse Theatre with many new faces as the search for a new music director continues. Longtime music director Jason Love stepped down at the end of the 2022-23 season. The search committee has selected four candidates for this season, whose programming will appeal to a broad range of musical tastes.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPCOMING SEASON
The orchestra welcomes Christopher Cicconi, Jordan Randall Smith, Richard Scerbo and John Murton to the stage as the Classical Series candidate conductors. At the end of the season, one of them will be selected as the new music director. Additionally, Joseph Young, Vicktoria Gau and Nancia DAlimonte join as guest conductors for our Symphonic Pops and Family Series concerts.
This season welcomes Gordon Hicken, Yoshiaki Horiguchi, Melissa Lander, Mateen Milan, Doug O’Connor, Markus Osterlund and Natalia Vilchis as guest artists.
Music for the young and young at heart
CO remains dedicated to fostering a love for music among all generations, which include performances of classical favorites from "The Nutcracker" and "The Carnival of the Animals." Greg Jukes will return as narrator, and performers from Dance Connections will join the orchestra onstage. These family-friendly matinee performances provide an opportunity to introduce their children to, and remind themselves of, the magic of orchestral music.
As part of its ongoing commitment to community engagement, CO offers free chamber concerts, alongside performances at Howard County Public Library, local senior living facilities and other venues. A partnership with Neighbor Ride ensures accessibility.
Free children’s tickets to family concerts, interactive in-school concert programs created to reinforce Music Curriculum, small group concerts designed for 3–6-year-olds, virtual coaching, and in-school artist coaches help engage children with orchestral music and musical instruments.
A partnership with the Columbia Jazz Band allows for an expanded range of musical offerings. CJB is well known in the community, and this season, will participate in the Community Music Festival at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods in September and will return to the Annual True Blue Jazz Festival stage in Rehoboth, Delaware, in October. The CJB concert season kicks off in November with the annual Veteran’s Day Concert featuring the music of Les Brown & the Band of Renown; in January, the concert spotlights the great drummers of big bands; and in April, tunes made famous by Frank Sinatra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.