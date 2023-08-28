ColumbiaOrchestra_Logo_Primary 2.png
Columbia Orchestra recently unveiled its 2023-2024 season lineup, with a diverse array of performances that showcase the orchestra's talents.

CO returns to the Jim Rouse Theatre with many new faces as the search for a new music director continues. Longtime music director Jason Love stepped down at the end of the 2022-23 season. The search committee has selected four candidates for this season, whose programming will appeal to a broad range of musical tastes.

