Matt Braunger believes that comedy is a way to bring people together, even if they don’t agree on anything else.
“My whole job is to make people forget about their problems for an hour, and that’s kind of it,” he said recently during a telephone interview from his Los Angeles home.
He said his comedy is “kind of a little escapism.”
The standup comedian will bring Frederick’s third annual “Over the Limit” Comedy Fest Friday to the Weinberg Center for the Arts. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Safe Ride Foundation, a Frederick County nonprofit organization to end drunken driving in the area.
Braunger, 45, admitted that he was the class clown in school while growing up in his native Chicago. He said being an only child, he made jokes to get people to notice him and like him.
“I always say when people ask if being an only child was strange, I’d say, ‘It is but it does teach you to make friends,’” he joked.
Braunger said comedy was his way of connecting with people.
“I liked it when people were laughing,” he said.
He acted in high school and college, and moved to New York City to do live theater.
Braunger spent his early 20s waiting tables with a lot of comedy improvisers. That’s when he started taking classes and going to iO Theater, also known as Improv Olympics. For nearly two years, he honed his skills.
“That’s when I fell in love with some ne’er-do-well standups and they were doing some open mics, and I started doing those,” he said.
There he met fellow comedians Kyle Kinane, Kumail Nanjiani, Pete Holmes, TJ Miller and Hannibal Burress, who were making their marks in standup.
“They were people who now are kind of luminaries on the scene and we would just see each other at the same open mics and things,” he said. “That’s what got the ball rolling, for sure.”
By 2005, Braunger was getting noticed while still trying to hone his comedy chops. He later landed a spot performing standup on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and was also hired as a cast member of Fox’s “MADtv” in 2008.
But his real big break came after a 2008 appearance on “Late Night with David Letterman,” while he was still on “MADtv.”
“It was a massively big deal for me,” he said.
Being on that show actually taught him something more than making an audience laugh.
“It gave me a huge lesson in perspective. I made him laugh while I was on the couch. Then he shook my hand. I took pictures with some people in the crew and the audience. Then they’re like, ‘You were great. We’ll have you back’ and they push you out of the stage, the door shuts behind you and you’re in an alley by yourself in the freezing cold in New York,” he said. “So no matter how well you do, there’s always that feeling of ‘Did that just happen?’”
Braunger has been working hard since then doing standup and acting. He said more acting gigs came after he started to get noticed for his standup work.
He moved to LA several years ago to pursue more opportunities. There he learned how to act on film, which he said was totally different than acting on stage.
“I was always a gregarious person and always kind of loud, playing to the cheap seats,” he said. “But you can’t do that on camera. You have to keep it all inside and let them see it through your thoughts rather than your expressions or your noise or anything.”
Braunger said he loves the collaborative aspect of acting, while standup depends on him alone. When he did plays, he would be able to help cover for other actors if they forgot a line but in standup there is no net.
Keeping in his standup lane, Braunger released his third comedy special last year, “Finally Live in Portland.”
Unlike his other specials where others handled the behind-the-scenes work of finding a director and venue, among other things, Braunger did all of that himself for this special. After he shot it, Braunger said it took him two years until the show was released.
“It was exhausting. And I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone, but it was a learning experience,” he said.
In the meantime, Braunger was gigging and working up new material. With enough new material, he recorded a new comedy album, “Please Hold Me Now,” which was released Feb. 28. And in April, he will tape a new comedy special.
Braunger continues to do standup, while also working in TV and films. He’ll appear on upcoming episodes of Amazon’s “Upload” and ABC’s “Black-ish.”
But he’ll always find his way back to the stage for standup. He said those in Frederick can take the journey with him regardless of their beliefs.
“I like how people come to my show that diametrically disagree on a ton of different issues,” he said. “But in the end, I’m there to entertain.”
