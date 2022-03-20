One of comedy’s most nimble and disarming comic imaginations, Paula Poundstone, returns to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick at 8 p.m. March 26.
As one of the country’s preeminent comedians, Poundstone is included in innumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential stand-up comedians of our time.
She was the first woman, in its then 73rd year, to perform stand-up comedy at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Poundstone is recognized on Comedy Central’s list of The 100 Best Stand-up Comics of All Time. She also won an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-up Comic. Her razor-sharp wit and impeccable timing make for the perfect fit as a regular panelist on the weekly NPR news quiz show, “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”
Poundstone recently released her second book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” which landed at No. 1 on Amazon bestseller lists for humor in Hardcover, Audible and CD. The audiobook, read by Poundstone, is one of five finalists for Audio Book of the Year. Her weekly podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, is a comedy field guide to life. Each week, Poundstone and her co-host, Adam Felber, bring on leading expert guests and use their unique comedic sensibility to help us navigate life in the 21st century.
Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military, and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.