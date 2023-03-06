“Comfort” is an interactive multimedia show of art related to coffee and tea and an exploration of the rituals and personal connections surrounding those drinks.
The Frederick Arts Council will bring “Comfort,” a showcase and market that features work by artists and makers from the Mid-Atlantic region, to its FAC Art Center from March 10 to July 1.
The work in this exhibition includes a variety of media, from illustrations to sculptural teapots to music to photographs and digital art prints. All artworks in this gallery are for sale.
Robert van Rens, a local potter, coffee enthusiast and student of the chanoyu Japanese tea ceremony, is the curating partner for this show.
An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10.
Artists featured include Anthony Brock, Kathryn Burke, Chris Eliff, Janet Greer, Joan Hart, Dee Harris, Jevaun-Dean Linton, Dounia Loudiyi, Natalie Love, Jamie Moore, Tiffany Montes, Pat O’Brien, Constance Rankin, Ron Roos, Loren Scherbak, Janet Seifert, Allison Severance, Lee Ann Tristano and Leathia West.
The FAC Art Center is at 5 E. Second St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.