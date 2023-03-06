IMG-1881 (1) 2.jpg

The exhibition "Comfort" explores coffee and tea and the rituals that surround them.

 Frederick Arts Council

“Comfort” is an interactive multimedia show of art related to coffee and tea and an exploration of the rituals and personal connections surrounding those drinks.

The Frederick Arts Council will bring “Comfort,” a showcase and market that features work by artists and makers from the Mid-Atlantic region, to its FAC Art Center from March 10 to July 1.

