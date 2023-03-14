Comic Con.jpg

Adults and kids alike geek out at the Frederick Comic Con, an event for all ages. Come out and play ... er, cosplay.

 Courtesy photo

Sift through loads of comic books old and new, trading cards, toys, games, anime, figures, video games, art and more at the Frederick Comic Con this week.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Clarion Inn Event Center at 5400 Holiday Drive in Frederick, near FSK Mall.

