When I worked as a journalist for this newspaper, I became so very, very tired of hearing that my profession was either dying or dead. I’m experiencing the same fatigue when I hear that refrain about comics.
No, dear readers, comics are alive — and booming. And they will boom more, despite the un-nuanced hot-takes-for-clicks that appeal to doom scrollers.
The doom and gloom sayers tend to orbit in proximity to the larger, mass-produced monthlies put out by the Big Two, DC and Marvel, a position that discounts the sheer landslide of small-press and independent operations — like Bad Ink Studios, who I recently interviewed over on The Long Box Substack (thelongbox.substack.com) — that carry entire productions on the shoulders of one or two creatives.
While no longer in the golden age where print was everything and made money hand over fist, comics are still big business and account for a chunk of the creative economy when taken as a whole. A recent Allied Market Research report notes the global comic book market was valued at $15.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $26.9 billion by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%.
Partly, in this digital age, comics are more ubiquitously available than ever, using new technology: “These platforms enable readers to quickly and easily access a wide variety of publications from anywhere in the world, allowing them to read comics whenever and wherever they like.”
In addition, “The comic book business has seen an increase in the prominence and visibility of independent creators. … This creative independence allows for the innovation and experimentation of storytelling, art, and character development.”
The downside is that the diversification of the industry has led to small groups or individual creators all fighting to carve out their share of that market.
So, what is “success” when it comes to a grassroots comic-creation business? The answer looks a lot like the model Bad Ink Studio’s Evan Schultz and Lydia Roberts have stumbled on, as I pointed out during a recent interview. Schultz and Roberts have used a combination of old and new marketing techniques to make that happen, primarily around an astounding amount of TikTok videos to drive viewers to their Kickstarter. Now, when I said this to Schultz and Roberts, the revelation seemed to surprise them. They’d simply adopted a guerilla marketing approach from the punk rock world they’d emerged from. Hey, if it works, it works.
Much like newspapers (or “media,” if you prefer), comic creators are in competition for attention, and winning those eyeballs requires a stellar product, which Bad Ink have in their “Interdimensional” series.
Finding a way to stand out is the hard part. I jokingly — sort of jokingly — put together a list of oversaturated tropes I’d like to see less of, as the scene is, for numerous reasons, awash in them (ibid. Longbox Substack). This, to me, illustrates why Bad Ink’s “Interdimensional” anthology has done so well. Artist Roberts’ style with Evan’s coloring is so unlike the plurality of what’s currently saturating digital platforms.
The point, if I have one, for those who write and draw comics, is this: Be your own authentic self. Don’t chase fads. Don’t measure your success by what others do in the same space. Don’t imitate. Find your unique voice/style.
RECOMMENDATIONS … I am contractually obligated to Tribute Press to mention I have a couple of pages in the second issue of “The Dirty Basement,” which was released between my last column and this. Be aware, it’s firmly in the #NSFW category of underground comics and, if you read it, you’ll never look at bananas the same way again. Find it at tributepress.co.uk. You’ve been warned.
REMINDERS … In April’s column, “Let’s Get Metal!,” I discussed “The Rock Gods of Jackson, Tennessee,” written by Baltimore-based Rafer Roberts and illustrated by Chicago’s Mike Norton. The book has been released, and you can either order it at your local comic book store or find it at Dark Horse (darkhorse.com).
KNOW ANY STEAMPUNK RAPPERS? … Actually, yes. I owe a lot to Paul Alborough, aka, Professor Elemental, he of the time-traveling trousers and multidimensional rapper, steampunk emcee, all-around gentleman and beacon of positive universal force. Alborough really encouraged me early on in my comics career, even taking a chance on this nascent, largely unknown artist. I illustrated the professor’s biography, drew his simian butler Geoffrey as the logo for packets of banana humbugs, and was even tapped for a couple of comic pages, among other bits and bobs. Some of those illustrations have made it into “The Art of Professor Elemental,” which details over 200-plus pages some of the artistic collaborators Alborough has drawn into his eccentric orbit over the years, including me.
Have a recommendation? I’m all ears. Shoot me a note at cgcumber@gmail.com or via Instagram, Twitter or (god help me) TikTok, where you can find me @cgcumber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.