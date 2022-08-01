The Hagerstown Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a Block Party from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at the church, located at 11507 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown.
Sometimes known as “the church on the hill” when giving directions, as the neighborhood hotspot for sledding on snow days, the church is reaching out to the community for fellowship and fun. Activities will include lots of food, face painting, a dunk tank, an obstacle course, and bounce house and live music. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, as well as a towel and swimsuit for the mega slip n’ slide.
