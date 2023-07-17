The Shepherd University Agricultural Innovation Center at Tabler Farm is offering a new series, Community Days at Tabler Farm, to give the public the opportunity to visit the farm and take part in activities using plants to create nature-based items to take home.
Each event is free and open to the public and will end with either meditation, yoga, or drumming.
10 a.m. to noon July 15 — Botanical Drawing. Take a tour of Tabler Farm, see what plants, animals and insects make the farm their home. With the support of a guide, participants will tune into details of the gardens and create botanical drawings of what they see.
10 a.m. to noon July 29 — Wild Fermentation and Tea Tasting. Visitors will learn the many edible uses of herbs by touring the farm and focusing on the herb gardens. Participants will gather herbs and learn how to make soda, teas, and simple syrups with plants that are easy to grow at home.
10 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 — The Art of Floral Waters (hydrosols). Participants will touch, feel and smell the flowers and herbs at the farm and learn how to make floral waters at home.
