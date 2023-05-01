The Community Foundation of Frederick County is accepting online applications for music instruction scholarships through May 31. The scholarships are funded by The Sperry L. Storm Memorial Scholarship Fund and The Guss Family Scholarship Fund for the Arts, two of more than 770 component funds of The Community Foundation of Frederick County.
Students in kindergarten through 11th grade who are currently pursuing instrumental or vocal music instruction can apply for a music scholarship supporting private or group instruction. Students must be enrolled in music instruction at the time of application and must be a resident of Frederick County, Maryland.
