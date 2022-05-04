The Community Foundation of Frederick County is accepting online applications for music instruction scholarships through May 31. Over the past five years, the Community Foundation has provided more than $50,000 in music scholarships to local students.
Students ages 5 through 18 who are currently pursuing instrumental or vocal music instruction may apply for a music scholarship supporting private or group instruction. Students must be enrolled in music instruction at the time of application and must be a resident of Frederick County. The application and details can be found at scholarshipsfrederickcounty.com. No paper applications will be accepted.
To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit frederickcountygives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.