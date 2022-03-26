One steamy summer day in New York City, Sarah Krasnostein, an Australian-American writer, was surprised to find a group of modestly dressed women and men singing hymns on a subway platform. The women wore long plain dresses and little white bonnets. Krasnostein noted the irony of this troupe of godly people serenading the sinners of Sodom and Gomorrah, but found their voices enchanting. She took a brochure from the proselytizers. “As absurd as it was beautiful,” she writes, it started her on a project to find people of faith — not necessarily of religious conviction, but people who had acquired “certainty in the absence of knowledge.”
Once upon a time — I’d say it was during the George H.W. Bush administration — I had the idea to write a book about women whose lives were circumscribed by their commitment to their religious beliefs and practices. I was fascinated by the choices they made in a modern world and wanted to understand how they managed to live in the United States of the late 20th century. I’m sorry I never wrote that (note to my agent: whaddya think?), but if I had, I wasn’t planning on including people who claimed to communicate with the dead, people who believed in UFOs, yeti hunters or ghostbusters. And no members of cults or for-profit organizations like Scientology.
Krasnostein’s generous and compassionate book, “The Believer: Encounters With the Beginning, the End, and Our Place in the Middle,” recounts her experiences with followers of eccentric or, let’s say, science fiction beliefs as well as many Christians, all of whom are treated with respect. Her tour of humanity, spanning unlighted country roads in Australia to crumbling apartments in the South Bronx, shows that many human beings benefit from finding an ideology that encompasses not just their beliefs but their ways of living. I don’t know if Krasnostein is entertained, credulous or just tolerant of the ghost types, and that is one of her gifts.
After witnessing the performance of the subway choir, the author watched other Mennonite choirs on YouTube — and, she writes, she felt “tears burning my eyes.” It isn’t the songs or the skill of the singers that moved her. “It isn’t a question of technical mastery,” she explains. “The voices are by no means perfect. But each time it causes within me a certain pool of feeling — a tenderness.” What stirred her was discovering how the choir members learned to sing together in harmony. “’They grew up with it,’ the pastor’s wife Becky explains. ‘At church, we don’t have a choir because we want everybody to be involved.’” Krasnostein realizes: “That’s everything, really. These songs are houses with warm rooms for everyone. This is what it could feel like.”
That moment in the subway provided the big bang of this book. Krasnostein met several Mennonite families who had moved from their small homogenous community in Myerstown, Pa., (population 3,201) to spread the word of Jesus to the Black and Latino population of upper Manhattan and the South Bronx. They gave birth there, they home-schooled their kids there, and they basically created little bubbles of Whiteness and innocence in the naked city.
Krasnostein often mentions her Jewish heritage and her forebears’ European roots and emigration. And yet she had no trouble absorbing the serenity of her Mennonite subjects sitting in their apartments cramped with children in the Bronx.
When she spent time at Kentucky’s Creation Museum and Ark Encounter — where “a full-size Noah’s ark ... [rests] on an endless expanse of grass in the middle of nowhere” (just off I-75 midway between Cincinnati and Lexington) — her heritage wasn’t well appreciated, nor was her belief that dinosaurs became extinct millennia before people existed.
Throughout her narrative, we feel not only Krasnostein’s compassion but also her yearning. While some people in the book prefer pseudonyms to protect their privacy, Krasnostein succeeded admirably in winning the trust of her subjects. Her talent for penetrating intimate settings and eliciting personal testimony is impressive. The profiles are fascinating — I can’t imagine talking to paranormal enthusiasts for more than 10 minutes without nodding off or secretly checking my phone, but Krasnostein’s portraits left me feeling melancholy all the same. We all want so much to belong, to believe, to connect, to be whole, to be good — and that’s a lot, whether you work at the Ark Encounter in Kentucky or are chasing space aliens in Victoria.
