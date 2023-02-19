Guitarist Frank Vignola is a star entertainer with a tremendous sense of musical fun. He is a pillar of the jazz world and will be performing with bassist Gary Mazzaroppi at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Cultural Arts Center at Montgomery College, 7995 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring.
A workshop with the artists will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the same location.
