BOOKS-WU

“Making a Scene” by Constance Wu.

 Scribner

When Constance Wu muses in “Making a Scene” that “true self-awareness requires context,” the 40-year-old actress is essentially posing the thesis of her illuminating new memoir. A gifted performer hounded by a diva reputation, Wu isn’t afraid to portray herself as volatile, cruel or conceited in enthralling essays that range from wistful recollections to uncomfortable confessions.

“It sounds annoying and attention-seeking,” she writes about the faux argument she had with an old boyfriend in a crowded restaurant. “And it was.” Remembering how her teenage self treated her younger sister, Wu admits she was “mean and controlling.” Describing a misguided grudge she held against her “Fresh Off the Boat” co-star Randall Park, Wu says, “Looking back, I cringe at my childish behavior.”

