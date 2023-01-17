I had a thought-provoking interview on my good friend and co-creator Tony Esmond’s “Never Iron Anything” podcast, along with guests, muralist Sarah Harris and comic artist Simon Russell, at the end of 2022.
We were there to wrap up the year in comics, but also it was a chance for Esmond and I to reminisce about tabling at Heroes, the Charlotte, North Carolina, convention, and wandering wide-eyed and over-stimulated around the New York Comic Con. (An amazing experience, but once was enough, to be honest.)
Esmond asked us the following multiple-choice question:
What’s in store for comics? One: It’s the end of the world as we know it. Two: Are you feeling fine? And three: Are you pretty psyched? (No prizes for guessing which lyrics were the source for these questions.)
Inside the industry and among fans, these questions and more have been driving much of the debate about comics and their future. I’ve broadly touched on that debate in this column — in fact, part of the motivation for the column is to create a home for the ongoing debate about what comics are and could be in this era of disruptive digital technology.
Back to those questions above. Of course, the answer depends on who you ask. I gave a not super helpful “I feel fine.” Yeah, I agree. Kinda meh fence-sitting.
In truth, I am psyched about comics and its future as an art form that will grow, adapt and change in ways we can’t even anticipate.
From my perspective, the industry has never been busier and is thriving, with more creators than ever pushing out a diversity of work for just about every taste. The rise of digital press has allowed anyone to create, publish and distribute their work, and print on demand is cheap and available.
Also, in truth, I’m worrying that it’s the end of the world as we know it. Or the way that I know it and have grown up with it.
The diversification of self-publishing or working in small collectives is that most creators have the onerous lift of being marketers, publishers and sales people on top of their creative work — and barely making ends meet. Can you make money in comics? Yes, but you can also play the lottery and win with about the same success rate.
Even writers and artists who have “made it” — i.e., have signed to a publishing house, had some sales successes and positive critical attention — bemoan the tiny advance and returns on what might have been years of work on a single book and the lack of support from publishers when it comes to selling it.
Where I most distinctly don’t feel fine is seeing larger comic companies — Marvel and D.C., for example — seemingly self-implode, in stark contrast to the success of their cinematic counterparts. Well, Marvel, anyhow. D.C.’s cinematic output is a dumpster fire I’ll leave you to discuss among yourselves.
There are numerous reasons why the Big Two are in a mess that are too lengthy to go into here. Let’s just say that if either of those companies fold, the impact on comics fandom will be devastating.
2023 is already shaping up to be an interesting, if uncertain year, especially for art, with yet another disruptive element provoking debate and ire in equal measure: AI art.
If you use TikTok, you’ll have seen the filters that transform your face into an anime character. More broadly, platforms such as Midjourney, StableFusion and DALL-E, allow non-artists, with the use of a few prompts, to produce often stunning “art.” I use quotes for a reason, as the software is really an advanced system of collage drawn from already existing art scraped from the internet.
One brave user even created an entirely AI-generated comic (and faced the combined social media wrath of fans and creators).
Why is this such a big deal? Because creators who already feel embattled in an industry with low returns are feeling even more under siege. What’s the point of being an artist when a machine can effectively produce art to spec for free — from other human-produced art that was stolen?
As you may be able to tell, I’ve yet to form a cohesive opinion on this emerging tech — except my middle-aged tendency to want to shake a stick at it from my porch and tell it to get off my lawn. No doubt I’ll be heading down this rabbit hole again in the near future.
RECOMMENDATION … I have to confess, I’ve been hard at work putting pencil and pen to paper for a top secret project, so I haven’t had a lot of time for reading, sadly. So, my recommendation and New Year’s resolution is to get myself to a local comic-book store and drop some significant cash.
If you have a recommendation, I’m all ears. Shoot me a note at cgcumber@gmail.com or via Instagram, Twitter or (god help me) TikTok, where you can find me under the handle @cgcumber.
