RF-concert-photo5-4-23.jpg

Country music artist Reed Foley will perform at Nymeo Field on Aug. 19.

 Courtesy photo

It was a summery Sunday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee, and country music artist Reed Foley was on a mission: to get himself a new guitar.

“I’m getting myself a new acoustic. My existing guitar has been giving me fits,” he said during a telephone interview while browsing the music shop. “I’ve got several of them. But for some reason, this one guitar just would not stop breaking strings and going out of tune — and all this other stuff. And I finally got so frustrated and thought, ‘Well, maybe, it’s just time to get another one.”

Tags

(1) comment

artandarchitecture

I just re-discovered this great music genre w/ a recent Cooper Alan vid (fridge) that popped up on a recommendation. And I'm not alone in my discovery-- On Aug 4th, for the first time in history, country music took the Top 3 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Jason Aldean just played Columbia, MD and ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ has just gone thermal nuclear. All the best on your endeavors. Great music is inspirational and builds strong culture.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription