Grammy-nominated country music duo Thompson Square, honored as Vocal Duo of the Year from both the ACM and CMA Awards, will play at the Weinberg Center at 8 p.m. March 25.
The husband-and-wife team that comprise Thompson Square, Keifer and Shawna Thompson, are known as the pinnacle of modern country romance. Joining forces and falling in love after competing against each other at a local singing contest 20 years ago, the Thompson’s began to produce their signature love-soaked ballads independently as they fell in love and rose to fame.
Their single “Are You Going to Kiss Me or Not,” released in 2011, catapulted the couple to fame. The duo signed a record deal and signed on to tour internationally with country superstars Lady A, and Jason Aldeen. Along the way, Thompson Square released four more singles that reached the Billboard charts, “I Got You,” “Glass,” “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About,” and “If I Didn’t Have You.”
The duo’s return to the music industry after the birth of their son Cooper brings “Masterpiece,” their first independent release since 2011. “Masterpiece” is a chronicle of the couple’s journey to stardom, parenthood and everything in between. The album is a fusion of country, R&B, pop, power rock and reggae that exemplifies the musicality, diversity and heart that fans have come to love from Thompson Square.
Tickets start at $40 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
