Craft Swap

The inaugural Craft Swap was a hit. Get ready for another one on April 2.

 Courtesy photo

That’s So Hillary and Give Rise Studio will host another Craft Swap in April.

Because response was so extreme during the first Craft Swap, organizers ask that people drop off items prior to the event. Items can be donated by emailing hello@sewhillary.com to set up a time prior to April 1. They are accepting crafting and sewing items, including fabric.

