That’s So Hillary and Give Rise Studio will host another Craft Swap in April.
Because response was so extreme during the first Craft Swap, organizers ask that people drop off items prior to the event. Items can be donated by emailing hello@sewhillary.com to set up a time prior to April 1. They are accepting crafting and sewing items, including fabric.
The Craft Swap will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at Give Rise Studio, 125 S. Carroll St., Suite 101, in Frederick. The event is free and open to the public. Anything that isn’t taken during the event will be donated to local organizations. During the inaugural Craft Swap, remaining items were donated to the senior center, Girl Scouts, Free Range Kids, local businesses and quilt groups.
