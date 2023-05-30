Two beloved and esteemed Frederick artists, Craig Cavin and Johan Lowie, will hold simultaneous exhibitions inside Griffin Art Center this month to showcase new work.
Craig Cavin’s exhibition, “Threatened and Endangered Orchids found in the Catoctin Mountains of Frederick MD,” includes interpretive renderings based on web images of plants classified as either threatened, endangered or invasive.
With a background in horticulture and environmental biology, Cavin’s work often explores the natural world. He creates Gyotaku fish prints and renderings of flowers and landscapes, for example, as well as abstract nonrepresentational paintings.
Johan Lowie’s exhibition, “The Space We Once Occupied,” explores mental illness through his observations of faces in a crowd.
“The faces in a crowd, what do they tell?” the artist asks in a statement about the show. “Faces — you pass them by, just like you do portraits in museums. Portraits in the street, the people in a crowd, on the train. Each face, a history, family, joy and despair. We pass them, unknown to the inner happenings of those individuals. Each fraction of a second, do we pay attention? Do we feel a connection? In that fraction of time, can we read something in that face?”
This exhibit is about everyone Lowie has met in the street, on the train and in crowds. It’s about the people struggling with mental illness, an intimate view of the people around us.
The exhibitions are supported in part by the Frederick Arts Council and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (C.A.N. Recover Award).
The exhibitions run from June 3 to 25, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. June 3. Cavin’s show can be seen at the 6 W. Fifth St. entrance, and Lowie’s show can be seen at the 4B W. Fifth St. entrance of the Griffin Art Center in downtown Frederick. Hours continue from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays.
