Delaplaine Arts Center will host its monthly Creative Outlet from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Kids and adults are invited to drop by and get creative together at family tables in the third-floor studio. Each session features an artist-inspired project as well as open studio activities. For August, visitors will be creating installation art inspired by Christo and Jeanne-Claude. Fee is $2 per artist. See delaplaine.org for details.
Creative Outlet
Tags
Lauren LaRocca
Features Editor
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured events
Continues nightly through Aug. 6. Food, games, rides. Nightly entertainment: Aug. 1, Chris W…
This meeting will be broadcast live on local Channel 23. It can also be viewed live at www.c…
- –
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
- –
Music by Back Roads. Fried chicken platters, sandwiches, homemade soups, cakes, ice cream wi…
- –
Second show at 9 p.m. The sharing of everyday humor makes Bill Engvall on his farewell tour,…
- –
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
Continues nightly through Aug. 6. Food, games, rides. Nightly entertainment: Aug. 1, Chris W…
This meeting will be broadcast live on local Channel 23. It can also be viewed live at www.c…
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
Music by Back Roads. Fried chicken platters, sandwiches, homemade soups, cakes, ice cream wi…
Second show at 9 p.m. The sharing of everyday humor makes Bill Engvall on his farewell tour,…
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
Until sold out. Carry-outs only, cash or check only.
'90s and '00s covers. Bring a canned food item for the Foodbank Program operated by the Fred…
Visit Frederick, the Downtown Frederick Partnership, and The Frederick News-Post are working…
Join The Graduate School at Hood College and The Ruth Whitaker Holmes ’55 School of Behavior…
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.