In Episode 248 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands heads to Odenton to talk to Earl Holman and Adam Osborn from Crooked Crab Brewing Co. about the origin of the brewery name, how it was started, Osborn’s brewing career, and the collaboration beer with UnCapped that will be released on Nov. 17. They also discussed their Big Shake video, which you are definitely going to want to watch. Here are some silly questions Earl Holman answered after the podcast.
Do you wash apples before you eat them?
Yes.
OK, good. It’s kind of appalling how many people don’t. I feel like they’re just playing with fire.
Common knowledge.
What are the best fast food french fries? Defend your answer.
Well, best fast food period is Taco Bell, end of story. I'm gonna have to say Taco Bell nacho fries because I am biased. Their spicy nacho cheese is fantastic.
I don’t understand why they keep teasing people with coming out with them and then discontinuing them and then coming out with them again. If you’re playing Monopoly, which piece do you choose?
Dude, I haven’t played Monopoly since I was a kid. I don’t even know what the pieces are.
The car is the right answer. What are you watching on TV right now?
Sports. “Survivor.” I’m a big “Survivor” fan.
What season are they on, at this point?
41.
Holy cow. Who is a famous person you’d love to meet?
Tony Romo.
What is scarier, aliens or clowns?
Clowns?
It’s up to you.
Aliens could be cool. I’m more intrigued by aliens. I think clowns might be scary.
Toilet paper rolls — over or under?
Over. Is under even a thing?
There have been people who have answered “under,” and those people should be removed from society and forced to live together somewhere. When it comes to wings, flats or drumsticks?
Flats.
Old Bay or buffalo?
Buffalo.
If you could choose one beer style to burn and die, what would it be?
Unfortunately, anything smoked.
That is the correct answer.
It’s just not my thing.
Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Ninja. Ninjas are badass.
Pirates are cooler, and they have guns and are drunk.
Pirates are also completely wiped out by British settlers.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People driving slow in the left lane.
What would the name of your autobiography be?
“How to Eat Taco Bell and live to 100.”
You’re really getting ahead of yourself though.
Watch me.
What is your Mount Rushmore of breakfast cereals?
Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, Cookie Crisp and Apple Jacks.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
