BrewHaHa Birthday Celebration at the Carroll Arts Center
The Carroll County Arts Council is celebrating the 20th birthday of the Carroll Arts Center with a pre-show celebration before this April’s BrewHaHa Comedy night. Local comic The Rev TMac will headline the show with opener Josh Ballard.
Birthday festivities include cupcakes, local brews and with enough help, someone will be getting a pie in their face. The celebration kicks off at 6:45 p.m. April 13, with BrewHaha comedy starting at 8 p.m. Party-goers can try beer and cupcake pairings courtesy of Pipe the Side Brewing Company of Hampstead.
Rev TMac has entertained folks for years. His stories of being a daycare teacher and a family man, societal issues and fun takes at whatever pops in his head will have you enjoying the journey. He was a 2004 finalist in the Sunfest Fashion Rock Competition, where he won a Harley Davidson motorcycle that he never rode.
Ballard will make his stand up debut at the show. Ballard is 32 years old and works at Wawa as a customer service representative. Besides telling jokes, he enjoys basketball and is accomplished at the art of cross-stitch. He has a wide circle of friends and loves to make them laugh.
The grand opening of the newly renovated Carroll Arts Center was on April 4. This year’s 20th birthday party will be a chance for visitors to celebrate and show their support for the Arts Center.
The pre-show birthday party is a non-ticketed, free event, but tickets are required for the comedy show. BrewHaHa tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.