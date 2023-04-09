Rev TMac.jpg

BrewHaHa Birthday Celebration at the Carroll Arts Center

The Carroll County Arts Council is celebrating the 20th birthday of the Carroll Arts Center with a pre-show celebration before this April’s BrewHaHa Comedy night. Local comic The Rev TMac will headline the show with opener Josh Ballard.

