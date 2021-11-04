Some may know Cynthia Scott as the CEO and executive producer at Frederick-based 3 Roads Communications, but this week, she’ll open Gaslight Gallery in downtown Frederick, featuring contemporary artwork in a historic building on East Church Street.
A ribbon cutting will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 5, and First Saturday, Nov. 6, will mark their first day open for business with an exhibit by Leigh Cortez and spoken word by R. Cortez.
Scott took a few minutes to tell us a little about herself and the new space.
What’s behind the name?
I named it Gaslight Gallery because the 1810-era Gaslight House building itself is iconic and historically significant. The grand front parlor space has been meticulously restored by the previous owners with tall ceilings, antique picture moulding, spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows and crystal chandelier. It’s a lovely space for solo art shows.
Why did you decide to open an art gallery?
My dad and I used to operate a seasonal art gallery on Cape Cod. I had been living in Houston at the time and used to make the summer trek with a van full of artwork from Texas, picking up artworks along the way from the D.C. area artists and exhibiting at the Wood You Remember gallery in Chatham, Massachusetts. My father is a retired Air Force pilot turned guru of New England woodturners. The gallery specialized in woodturning and featured internationally known wood-turners, along with original artworks by about a dozen visual artists.
Then, after 9/11, I was mobilized back to the Pentagon, where I was assigned as an Air Force Reservist. That marked a stop to my art career until recently, when I used my GI Bill to earn an MFA in visual art from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I met Leigh Cortez at Lesley, along with many other talented and inspiring conceptual artists in our program.
Why Frederick?
Downtown Frederick has become an art destination. I’m happy to be among the amazing artist community in Frederick. I am a Fredericktonian by choice after being a military migrant all my life. Like other military brats, I lived in many locations around the United States — and even learned Spanish and Salsa dancing while living in Panama during formative years. As a perennial outsider, I feel a connection with other outsiders or Third Culture Kids, and the Frederick community is diverse enough to appreciate these outsider artistic visions.
Does your work with 3 Roads Communications inform your work as a gallery owner/manager/curator?
Yes!
How so?
Television and video is a visual medium. At its best, a TV story is told through images that convey meaning that words alone cannot. My background with 3 Roads TV production depends heavily on visual language.
What are your personal art practices? If you’ve even had time for them while opening a gallery!
My own art tends to be figurative iconography. I just love figures and faces. My art school goal was to complete my own Tarot card deck. But I was challenged to try a more conceptual approach and ended up with a geodesic dome installation for my thesis project. Will Randall was gracious enough to let me work on this 16-foot-diameter artwork in the old Frederick News-Post [building] a few years ago. Prior to COVID, I had opportunities to exhibit “The Oracle” installation in Cambridge and Georgetown.
I am still working on the 78 images for my own Tarot card deck.
Tell us a little about the space itself and how you will show work.
The main gallery space is about a 20-by-20-foot space. The entrance hallway also features hanging artworks and leads to my studio space. There are floor-to-ceiling double doors that open from the main gallery to my adjacent studio space. For the Leigh Cortez exhibition these doors are closed to accommodate her 14-foot-long installation piece “’Til the Death.” Depending on each show, the doors may be open for easier flow.
Is this a commercial gallery? What is your vision for the space, or is there a particular niche you hope Gaslight will fill?
The Gaslight Gallery is a commercial gallery that will feature solo shows by established artists. I hope to bring a diversity of visions by artists that are developed enough to present cohesive solo exhibitions.
Tell us a little about the inaugural exhibit of Leigh Cortez’s work.
“Dreams During the Long Peace” is very much an anti-war statement, as only a military family with multiple combat deployments can express. Leigh Cortez is a professional tattoo artist, and I like the contrast between the very formal Gaslight Gallery setting with Cortez’s images of distressed bovine casing and cubistic-styled Kewpie doll tattoo art. R. Cortez will perform his poetry on the First Saturday opening.
What events or shows do you have planned after this initial exhibit?
We will shift gears for December and the holidays with a solo show by Pimpattha Boonsirinun. I call her Tan. She is a Thai-American artist who paints gorgeous waterscapes and reflections. Her oil paintings have a calming and spiritual vibe to celebrate the holiday season.
We will be hosting marshmallow toasting in front of the gallery on Saturdays during December.
This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
