If You Go

“Dreams During the Long Peace”: Artwork by Leigh Cortez and spoken word by R. Cortez

When: Nov. 6 to 30, with an opening reception from 1 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6. Regular gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Where: Gaslight Gallery, 118 E. Church St., Frederick

Leigh Cortez is both an Army veteran and spouse of an active-duty combat soldier. She served on active duty with the 10th Mountain Division from 2001 to 2004. After leaving the military, she pursued a tattoo apprenticeship and has tattooed professionally in addition to building a fine art career. As a multidisciplinary artist and married to an active-duty soldier, she has lived and worked in various military towns in the United States, as well as overseas. The experiences of military life and tattooing in military towns influenced the medium and message of her painted works. Cortez’s work has recently been featured at Dulles International Airport and at the Military Women’s Memorial, the formal entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

Her work examines the unpredictability, tension and trauma of military life from personal experience as a veteran and a spouse of an active-duty combat soldier. Taking inspiration from artists of postwar material realism as well as cubism, she continues the dialogue of the relationship between destruction and creation.

Learn more about the artist at leighcortez.com.

R. Cortez is a Chief Warrant Officer 3 serving on active duty in the U.S. Army. His writing has been featured in Riverblood Magazine. His spoken word performances include the Summer with the Arts Exhibition at the Military Women’s Memorial.