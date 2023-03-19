DC-KIDSMUSEUMS

Washington, D.C., is a wonderland of great museums. The kids lucky enough to live in the area never run out of opportunities to explore and learn. And the kids lucky enough to visit have more choices than they can squeeze into any reasonable itinerary. It’s an embarrassment of riches, really. Which is why it’s important to know which museums will really capture the imaginations of young minds.

To narrow the list, here are five of the best D.C. museums for kids.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription