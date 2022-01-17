Insomniac and Washington, D.C.-based promotions company Club Glow are partnering to offer Project GLOW, the capital’s first-ever electronic music festival, on April 30 and May 1.
The two-day electronic music festival from the team behind DJ Mag’s No. 1 ranked venue in the world, Echostage, will offer festival goers a transformation of one of the city’s most prominent recreational hubs, bringing two thoughtfully curated stages of music, exquisite food and beverage offerings and a collection of globally-recognized artists to the RFK Festival Grounds.
Artists include Above & Beyond, Diplo, Alan Walker, Griz, Gem & Tauri, Baby Weight and many more.
True to the historic nature of the city, Project GLOW is the culmination of the past 20 years of Club Glow, representing its impact on the D.C. music scene while championing the superstar acts that will take to the new festival stages.
For tickets and more information, go to projectglowfest.com.
