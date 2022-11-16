The Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Dungeons & Dragons-themed improv comedy troupe Oh CRIT! performs regularly at the downtown theater but was recently invited to perform at PAX Unplugged 2022 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. PAX Unplugged regularly sees over 30,000 attendees and counts over 50,000 active followers on Twitch, where Oh CRIT!’s performance will be livestreamed at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
The group’s live-action, improvised comedy show is performed in the style of role-playing games like D&D and Pathfinder, with a randomly generated character voted on by the audience, as well as audience-provided curses and magic items — and even the ability for the audience to control the life and death of characters via Death Balloons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.