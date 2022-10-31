FITCI Building Renovations
FITCI is preparing to begin renovations to a building on Ballenger Center Drive to be the incubator’s new home. Frederick’s aldermen are scheduled to vote on Thursday on whether to approve a $250,000 grant to the incubator.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

Two local organizations are in line to receive federal recovery funds from the city of Frederick to help expand their operations.

The city’s aldermen are scheduled to vote on Thursday on grant agreements with the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. (FITCI) and the Frederick Arts Council.

Skystage
The Sky Stage on South Carroll Street as seen from the Carroll Creek parking deck.

