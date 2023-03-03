Not many people know that Bettie Jane Bryant inherited the Bettie Jane Center of Dance Art when she was just 14 years old.
Bryant’s dance teacher, Betty Lou Cavalier, was hanging up her dance shoes, needed someone to take over the studio in Frederick, Lynn DeLauter, a longtime friend of Bryant and teacher at the dance studio, said.
“And [Cavalier] chose the oldest student and one who she thought would be responsible for handling a studio, and I think that's a pretty good tribute to someone who's only [14] years old,” DeLauter said.
Bryant, 77, died on Tuesday due to complications from cancer.
She taught at the studio for 63 years and shared her love of dance with many, her daughter, Carrie Bryant-Render, said.
Bryant also founded the Bettie Jane Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that financially helps cancer patients in Frederick, Washington and Allegany counties.
The cancer foundation was founded after Bryant's own battle with breast cancer, which started in 2008. She was considered cancer-free a year later after chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy.
She was shocked to see how much her medical bills were, even though insurance covered most costs.
So, the cancer organization was created to help others with a similar burden. According to her obituary, the foundation helped more than 1,000 cancer patients and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Her dance studio also gives to charity. Proceeds from recitals and other events go to organizations like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, according to the website.
Bryant had a particular affinity for tap, DeLauter said, but she loved teaching and sharing any type of dance. She took in anyone and taught them anything, whether jazz, lyrical, ballet or Irish dance, she said.
“Her idea of teaching dance was to have a family of dancers, who enjoyed just being dancers and learning the art of dance,” DeLauter said.
The dance studio and the cancer foundation reflect the compassion and selflessness Bryant’s friends and family described at length.
She was compassionate to a fault, many said. DeLauter, who is part of the cancer foundation’s board, remembers Bryant wanting to help everyone who needed it.
“She had so much heart, you know,” she said. “In the beginning, she just wanted to say yes to everything. We had to cut back on that a little bit because we didn't have a ton of money.”
Bryant-Render said her mother would give contact information to cancer patients, so they could reach her before the organization was even official.
"She gave her name and number ... to have newly diagnosed patients contact her, so that she could help talk them through it and help them realize that they could fight and ... that they have the ability within themselves to not give up," Bryant-Render said.
Stacy Volovar said Bryant’s generosity was mind-boggling. All six of her children take lessons at Bryant's dance studio, and had her as a teacher.
After Bryant died, Volovar and her family went around the dinner table and shared what they remembered most about her.
Her 9-year-old son shared that no matter how many times he needed to be shown a dance move, Bryant would go over it.
“What he was saying in his 9-year-old words was that she had the patience of a saint and encouraged her students all the time, which is something you come upon in a human once in a lifetime,” she said.
Volovar plans to run a half-marathon in Bryant’s honor, a parallel to the annual walk the cancer foundation hosted to raise money.
Bryant-Render is taking over managing the dance studio. It’s where most of her memories with her mother were made.
While she’s going to try to stay true to herself, she’s going to harness the essence of her mother to maintain the legacy, she said.
The dance studio has created an extended family, so she knows there are people who will support her, and she will support them back.
The cancer foundation was already running smoothly, with a president and a board who will continue to fulfill Bryant’s mission, she said.
“Miss Bettie Jane's legacy, for the studio specifically and the Cancer Foundation and everything she stood for, is going to continue to live on through those of us who have worked with her for her,” she said.
Someone from the studio plans to name a star in Bryant’s honor, Bryant-Render said, and share the coordinates. They'll look for Bryant’s star whenever they look in the sky.
“She's already up there tap-dancing in heaven, and finding all of her tap-dancing buddies,” she said.
