Middletown officials hope to convince the Frederick County Board of Education to consider an alternative proposal to redesign the town’s schools, instead of the option recommended by Frederick County Public Schools.
Middletown Burgess John Miller and other town leaders plan to attend a school board meeting Wednesday at which the board is scheduled to consider a feasibility study looking at possible changes to the campus.
The meeting is important because the town wants to propose an alternative plan that could be less disruptive during construction and better address traffic and other concerns, Miller said in an interview Friday.
Board of Education Vice President Dean Rose said Tuesday that he hopes the meeting helps people understand that the project’s design phase and other steps will provide plenty of input from the community and the local government.
Rose, who has a business in Middletown and was elected to the board in November, said communication could have been better earlier in the process, which may have led to a lack of trust in the community.
The town’s elementary, middle and high schools are on a 71-acre complex off of East Green Street, along with a football stadium, athletic fields and other amenities.
Middletown Elementary School houses students in third through fifth grades. Younger students attend Middletown Primary School, less than a mile from the main campus, on Franklin Street.
The plan recommended in the feasibility study to be discussed Wednesday would combine the elementary and middle schools into separate schools in one building, with a new high school roughly where the school’s current football stadium sits.
That plan, Option 2B, would meet the necessary educational specifications, create new energy-efficient buildings that can provide long-term cost savings, allow for more green space and future flexibility on the site, and allow for cheaper and faster construction, according to a presentation scheduled for Wednesday’s meeting.
But the town supports a plan that would build three separate schools. It would put the new high school on roughly the site of the current middle school at the front of the property along Green Street, and move the new elementary and middle schools to the back of the property behind the current high school.
Town officials believe that plan would be more functional and cost-efficient, wouldn’t require moving the stadium, and would allow the current elementary school to be repurposed as a community center or some other asset, Miller said.
He said new elementary/middle and high school buildings at the front of the property would also create too much traffic during drop-off and pick-up times for Green Street to handle.
Sean Mahar, an engineer and member of the town’s Planning Commission who helped develop the alternative plan, said building the new elementary and middle schools first would help keep construction isolated and allow stormwater management areas and drainage patterns on the site to remain the same.
State control of funding for the project wouldn’t allow both schools to be built simultaneously, Rose said.
“We don’t have the funding for that,” he said.
Mahar said he’s concerned that a lack of input from the town will create a situation in which the project gets held up if the Planning Commission votes down a final site plan when it comes to the town for approval.
The Board of Education delayed a vote in November after members of the community opposed the plan.
At the time, Miller objected to Middletown being treated as a “guinea pig” for the joint elementary and middle schools, which don’t exist elsewhere in the county, a position he reiterated Friday.
But they do exist in other areas, including Montgomery County, said Rose.
“I know it’s the first one in Frederick County. But it is not unique,” he said.
Rose said he likes some aspects of the joint school, including the potential for savings from a shared kitchen, HVAC system and other utilities, but he will keep an open mind for Wednesday’s presentation.
