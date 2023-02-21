Middletown school campus proposal

A rendering depicts one of three options for changes to the Middletown school campus. A team of architects and engineers recommended this option to the Frederick County Board of Education. The board will discuss a feasibility study for the project at its meeting Wednesday.

Middletown officials hope to convince the Frederick County Board of Education to consider an alternative proposal to redesign the town’s schools, instead of the option recommended by Frederick County Public Schools.

Middletown Burgess John Miller and other town leaders plan to attend a school board meeting Wednesday at which the board is scheduled to consider a feasibility study looking at possible changes to the campus.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

