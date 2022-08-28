As a bass drum beat louder, accompanied by the staccato of snare drums, Darrell Ferguson, 50, got up from his seat on West All Saints Street and started moving to the beat.
The Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382 annual Organization Day Parade was an energetic and musical procession in downtown Frederick Sunday afternoon. With marching bands, color guards and drum lines, the air vibrated.
“All right! Let’s go!” Ferguson shouted to the beat of the drums.
Ferguson was a drum major when he went to college at Virginia State University, so he had an appreciation for the marching bands that made their way through downtown Frederick.
Symphony of Soul from Bowie State University, one of the marching bands present, was Ferguson's college marching band rival school. Despite that, he loved seeing them represented in the parade.
His own son was playing in the Catoctin High School Marching Band. He came from Virginia with his friend, Steve Diglas, and his daughter to support his son.
“I’m with my best bud, I’m with my daughter, I came to see my son, we’re listening to good music, it’s a great Sunday,” he said.
Richard Hall, Exalted Ruler of Frederick's Elks Lodge chapter, said the parade has been happening for about 65 years in Frederick. The Elks Lodge is a fraternal, community organization in Frederick.
According to Hall, the parade was a great way to uplift the community, he said.
Trish Santmier, 44, came to watch the parade with her son Adonus Taylor, 23. Like Ferguson, they couldn’t help but bop to the beat as the Dynasty Marching Unit came around slamming their red and orange drums.
They try to come and visit Frederick on the weekends to support local businesses and just enjoy time together, they said. They didn’t know the parade was happening this weekend. But this Sunday, Taylor said, was a “soulful” Sunday.
Santmier said she appreciated how diverse the parade was. Not only were there music groups, but there were also clubs — like the Earth, Wheels and Fire Motorcycle Club — and politicians showcased in the parade. And they came from all over.
“We love that it's very diverse, so you have a diversity of like age, cultures and it's not just Frederick but it seems like a Maryland event,” she said.
Some groups in the parade came from outside the Frederick area, like the Dynasty Marching Unit from Baltimore and the Bowie State University Marching Band that pierced the air with full, trumpet sounds.
There were also some local groups in the parade, like the Frederick Steppers. Dozens of girls dazzled in their black outfits, accented with an orange fringe. Their white boots hit the floor in unison as they marched. Marching bands from Frederick High School and Thomas Johnson High School also added to the local representation.
George B. Delaplaine Jr. and Grand Exalted Ruler of Elks of the World Leonard J. Polk Jr. served as the parade's grand marshals.
Up and down the streets, people were settled into foldable chairs to watch the procession go by. Many got up and danced, while just about everyone was fanning themselves to keep cool.
Minyon Lewis is a Frederick resident, so she's seen the parade evolve throughout the years. She enjoyed this year's parade. While the parade itself was smaller, the crowd was bigger, she said. She also felt like the importance and purpose of the parade has evolved.
"I think now it's more so to invite the community and not just this community but other communities. I think it's like an invitation," Lewis said.
Anita Pinkney was cheering on the Star Struck Superstars as the group danced along West Patrick Street. The group from the Marlow Heights dance studio stomped, jived and waved to the crowd. The hot sun did not slow down their moves.
Pinkney said her niece was one of the dancers.
From Lusby, Pinkney was delighted to be in Frederick for the parade. She grew up in Washington, D.C., so she used to see the Elk Lodges there. To see Black music groups and Black clubs showcased in the parade evoked a sense of pride from her.
"It does my heart good," she said. "Just to see all the teams that are showcased, it's a wonderful experience. Absolutely wonderful."
She hopes Superstars will be invited to the parade next year.
"It's awesome for the girls to be a part of it, a part of history," Pinkney said.
