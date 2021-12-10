Downtown Frederick was busy Friday night, as kids young and old gathered to catch a glimpse of the embodiment of holiday cheer: Kris Kringle himself.
The jolly old elf made his annual appearance at the Kris Kringle Procession, which brought thousands into the heart of downtown to celebrate. And the parade couldn’t have been held on a better night, with clear skies above and warm temperatures — at least by December’s standards, anyway.
The parade, sponsored by FNC Bank and Key 103 radio, wound its way through downtown, starting at the corner of South Carroll and East Patrick streets before heading right down North Market Street. It then took a left onto West Second Street, coming to its conclusion at Baker Park
One of those enjoying the evening along Market Street was Matt Milas, who stood out in the crowd with a bright green Christmas sport coat and a Christmas sweater with Snoopy on it. He and his wife Jennifer said they were excited to be able to bring their kids, Ethan, 4, and Eva, 7, out to see the spectacle from their north Frederick home.
“We love it; we didn’t go out at all last year, and we didn’t get to go to this,” Milas said. “It’s good to come tonight.”
Jennifer agreed, saying it’s a great tradition for the family.
“It gets us into the Christmas spirit,” she said.
When Ethan and Eva were asked what they were most excited to see, their answer was short and sweet.
“Santa!” Ethan said excitedly.
But Santa Claus Friday night was billed as Kris Kringle, according to Celebrate Frederick. The Kringle name is a traditional element of the annual procession highlighting Frederick’s strong cultural ties to Germany, thanks to the large concentration of German immigrants who settled here.
The parade also incorporated traditional German holiday characters, such as Pelsnickle — a fur-clad or perhaps furry man who asks parents if their kids have been good this year — the Weihnachtsmann — a green-clad figure not too dissimilar from the traditional Santa Claus — and others.
More contemporary characters were there as well, such as Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman. Even Batman attended.
While some people were there celebrating annual traditions, some were there for the first time. Or, in the case of Thom and Ruth Tousignaut, of Middletown, some were there completely by accident.
“We were coming down to see the boats at Carroll Creek,” Thom said, referring to the Sailing through the Winter Solstice project that boasts 25 decorative sailboats installed in the creek. The couple was unaware the parade was happening until it started, and figured they might as well stay for it. They said it’s been a long time since they’d come to the parade.
The most exciting part was seeing the high school bands, something that brought back memories since they were both band members while in high school — Thom was a trumpeter, while Ruth was a flautist.
There were plenty of marching bands for them to hear, with the Walkersville High School Marching Lions, the Tuscarora High School Marching Titans, the Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Marching Band, the Frederick High School Marching Band and the Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter Sons of the American Revolution’s Frederick Town Fife & Drum all performing their takes on holiday classics.
What friends Christine Ferguson and Cyrus Nusum were looking forward to seeing were people out in the street, enjoying themselves.
“It’s nice to see everyone out, especially the little kids,” Ferguson said. “It’s the holidays, bringing everybody back together. It’s a great feeling.”
Ferguson is a Frederick native, but she said she convinced Nusum to come in from Baltimore to enjoy the parade with her.
“I think Frederick is very cool; I love Frederick,” Nusum said.
Ferguson got her wish; there were plenty of smiling young faces marching in the parade, with candy being handed out by a number of Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Girl Scout groups, many dressed like elves — since Kris Kringle needed some helpers.
Pam Susa and Kellie Ketron, employees at The Muse on North Market Street, took a moment to see the parade pass by. Susa watches it every year, but it was Ketron’s first time seeing it. When asked what they were most excited to see for the parade, Ketron paused for a moment, before providing an answer which got to the heart of the holiday season.
“It’s just nice to see people happy,” she said. “I love seeing people happy.”
And there were plenty of happy faces to go around. The parade wrapped up Friday evening at the Baker Park Bandshell, featuring Christmas carols, a message from Kris Kringle and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.
