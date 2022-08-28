The Weinberg Center for the Arts announced the lineup for its 43rd season of live music, comedy, dance, film and more, continuing its commitment to presenting diverse, affordable entertainment to the Frederick community.

The season kicks off Sept. 8 with the first Frederick Speaker Series event of the season, An Evening with Rick Steves. The Frederick Speaker Series is celebrating 10 years of bringing world-class leaders into the community. In addition to Steves, the lineup includes Jon Meacham, Terry Crews, Temple Grandin and Emmanuel Acho.

