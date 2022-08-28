The Weinberg Center for the Arts announced the lineup for its 43rd season of live music, comedy, dance, film and more, continuing its commitment to presenting diverse, affordable entertainment to the Frederick community.
The season kicks off Sept. 8 with the first Frederick Speaker Series event of the season, An Evening with Rick Steves. The Frederick Speaker Series is celebrating 10 years of bringing world-class leaders into the community. In addition to Steves, the lineup includes Jon Meacham, Terry Crews, Temple Grandin and Emmanuel Acho.
Honoring its roots as the former Tivoli movie palace, the Weinberg will continue to present its Silent Film Series, featuring live accompaniment on its Wurlitzer organ. The series begins Oct. 28 with the 1920 classic “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.”
The Wonder Book Classic Film Series starts its season on Oct. 13 with the 1931 classic “Frankenstein.”
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 7. Tickets and memberships can be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Tickets for several performances previously announced are already on sale.
More programming will be added throughout the year and will be announced as the season progresses.
2022-2023 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTSThe Concert: A Tribute to ABBA
Classic Albums Live: The Eagles Greatest Hits
Mark Bryan & The Screaming Trojans
Smokey & Me A Celebration of Smokey Robinson
USAF Concert Band & Singing Sergeants
Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas
Eric Byrd Trio: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Teelin Irish Dance Company – Celtic Journey
Loudon Wainwright III & Tom Rush w/ Matt Nakoa
Friends! The Musical Parody
Neil Berg’s Woodstock Revisited
Afrique en Cirque by Cirque Kalabanté
