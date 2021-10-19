Former MLB player Darryl Strawberry will speak out about his past struggles with addiction, how he ultimately overcame them, and how he is now impacting others through his experience in a fundraising event at CrossRoads Freedom Center in Ijamsville. The event will also include music, barbecue and tours.
Strawberry played for the New York Mets throughout the 1980s and was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 2010. Having dealt with alcohol and drug addictions throughout his MLB career, Strawberry has turned his life around to lead others toward mental and spiritual health. Strawberry is now a pastor in New York and uses his life and his fight to help others who are struggling with addiction as well.
Strawberry’s message will impact those in attendance, while the funds raised will impact the community through helping men find freedom at their center. As a center focused on the well-being of the local community and helping its members overcome addiction and find a new way of living, this fundraiser is its way to ensure that its mission reaches and impacts more men struggling with addiction.
The event runs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at CrossRoads Freedom Center, 4730 Ijamsville Road, Ijamsville. Tickets are $25 per individual, with group rates available for 10 or more. Learn more at crossroadsfreedomcenter.org/journey-to-freedom.
